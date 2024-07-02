Stop alla presentazione delle liste in Francia, 218 desistenze

epa11447128 French people living in Switzerland look at an election poster showing French member of parliament Marine Le Pen (L) and French far right party National Rally (RN) leader Jordan Bardella (R) as they line up to cast their ballots during the first round of the French parliamentary elections, at a polling station in Lausanne, Switzerland, 30 June 2024. France on 30 June holds the first round of snap parliamentary elections called by President Emmanuel Macron, after dissolving the National Assembly on 09 June 2024. EPA/LAURENT GILLIERON