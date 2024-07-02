Stop alla presentazione delle liste in Francia, 218 desistenze
epa11447128 French people living in Switzerland look at an election poster showing French member of parliament Marine Le Pen (L) and French far right party National Rally (RN) leader Jordan Bardella (R) as they line up to cast their ballots during the first round of the French parliamentary elections, at a polling station in Lausanne, Switzerland, 30 June 2024. France on 30 June holds the first round of snap parliamentary elections called by President Emmanuel Macron, after dissolving the National Assembly on 09 June 2024. EPA/LAURENT GILLIERON
AA
PARIGI, 02 LUG - Alle 18, ora fissata come termine per la presentazione delle liste in Francia in vista dei ballottaggi di domenica prossima, sono state 218 le desistenze in funzione anti Rassemblement National. Restano quindi in piedi 81 triangolari e 2 quadrangolari.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti