Stoltenberg, 'vitale' che gli Usa approvino aiuti all'Ucraina

epa11157445 NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press statement for the 'Transatlantic Forum' as a side event of the 60th Munich Security Conference (MSC), in Munich, Germany, 16 February 2024. More than 500 high-level international decision-makers meet at the 60th Munich Security Conference in Munich during their annual meeting from 16 to 18 February 2024 to discuss global security issues. EPA/RONALD WITTEK