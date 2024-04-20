Stoltenberg plaude al voto Camera Usa su aiuti a Ucraina

epa11286588 NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a statement to the media in Capri, southern Italy, 18 April 2024, on the second day of the G7 Foreign Ministers meeting. Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) gathered on the southern Italian island of Capri for a three-day of encounters, from 17 to 19 April, to discuss support for Ukraine and addressing the crisis in the Middle East, among other topics. On 18 April, Stoltenberg participated in the meeting. EPA/CIRO FUSCO