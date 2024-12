Stellantis, da lavoratori Trasnova una lettera a Mattarella

epa11760330 Workers protest outside the Stellantis factory against the company's planned job cuts, in Pomigliano d'Arco, near Naples, Italy, 06 December 2024. Opposition leader Elly Schlein called on Meloni's government to intervene after Stellantis contractor Trasnova announced its plans to make 97 workers redundant. More than half of the redundancies will be at the Stellantis plant in Pomigliano d'Arco, near Naples, where Trasnova workers have been blocking the factory's goods inlets for days, effectively bringing production to a standstill. EPA/CESARE ABBATE