Stato di emergenza in Islanda per quarta eruzione vulcanica

epa11226788 A view of a lava field covering a road following a volcano eruption, near Hagafell in the Reykjanes Peninsula, Southwestern Iceland, 17 March 2024. According to Icelandic authorities, a state of emergency was declared on 17 March after a volcanic eruption between stora Skogfell and Hagafell in the Reykjanes Peninsula of Iceland. EPA/Anton Brink