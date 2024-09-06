Starliner sganciata dalla Iss,verso Terra senza equipaggio

epa11563518 A handout picture made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on 24 August 2024 shows NASA's Boeing Crew Flight Test astronauts (from top) Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams posing for a portrait inside the vestibule between the forward port on the International Space Station's Harmony module and Boeing's Starliner spacecraft on 13 June 2024. NASA announced on 24 August that it will return Boeing's Starliner to Earth without astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams aboard the spacecraft. The Starliner is expected to depart from the space station and make a 'controlled autonomous re-entry and landing' in early September. The agency said the uncrewed return will allow it and Boeing to continue gathering testing data on Starliner during its upcoming flight home. Wilmore and Williams flew to the ISS in June aboard NASA's Boeing Crew Flight Test. The two astronauts will continue their work as part of the Expedition 71/72 crew through February 2025 and fly home aboard a Dragon spacecraft with two other crew members assigned to the agency's SpaceX Crew-9 mission, NASA added. EPA/NASA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES