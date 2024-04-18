Spiegel, pianificavano sabotaggio, arrestate 2 spie russe

epa11056522 An armed police officer stands prior to the start of the trial for defendant Thomas Drach (not pictured) at the Regional Court in Cologne, Germany, 04 January 2024. Former Reemtsma kidnapper and suspected serial robber Drach has been charged with four robberies, as well as two counts of attempted murder. According to the indictment, the German is said to have robbed several cash-in-transit vehicles in Cologne, Frankfurt am Main, Limburg, and Hesse in 2018 and 2019. A verdict is expected on the 100th day of the trial. EPA/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF