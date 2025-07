Spesa per la difesa non fa parte dell'accordo Giappone-Usa

epa12246622 Japan's Economic Revitalization Minister and chief trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa delivers a speech during the official ceremony of the USA National Day at the Osaka World Expo 2025, in Osaka, Japan, 19 July 2025. The US Treasury Secretary Bessent is visiting Japan as both countries are working to reach a deal in the ongoing US-Japan tariff negotiations. EPA/SOICHIRO KORIYAMA