Speaker Camera Usa, sabato voto sugli aiuti a Israele e a Kiev
epa11282497 US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson speaks during a news conference held by House Republican leadership on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 16 April 2024. House Republicans held a news conference during which they faced questions on aid to Israel and Ukraine and articles of impeachment against US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas being delivered to the Senate. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
AA
WASHINGTON, 17 APR - I progetti di legge per gli aiuti a Ucraina, Israele e Taiwan saranno depositati oggi e votati sabato prossimo: lo ha annunciato lo speaker della Camera Usa Mike Johnson.
