Sparatoria Wisconsin, vittime sono studente e insegnante

epa08622685 Law enforcement officers walk in the area of unrest over the police shooting of a black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, USA, 24 August 2020. According to reports a black man, Jacob Blake, was shot by a Kenosha police officer or officers setting off protests and unrest on 23 August. Blake was taken by air ambulance to a Milwaukee, Wisconsin hospital and protests started after a video of the incident was posted on social media. EPA/TANNEN MAURY