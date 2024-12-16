Sparatoria Wisconsin, vittime sono studente e insegnante
epa08622685 Law enforcement officers walk in the area of unrest over the police shooting of a black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, USA, 24 August 2020. According to reports a black man, Jacob Blake, was shot by a Kenosha police officer or officers setting off protests and unrest on 23 August. Blake was taken by air ambulance to a Milwaukee, Wisconsin hospital and protests started after a video of the incident was posted on social media. EPA/TANNEN MAURY
AA
WASHINGTON, 16 DIC - Le vittime della strage in una scuola del Wisconsin sono un insegnante e uno studente. Lo riferisce la Cnn citando fonti informate. Quanto al killer, contrariamente ad informazioni precedenti, non è stato trovato morto dagli agenti ma è stato trasportato in ospedale dove è deceduto.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti