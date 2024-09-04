Sparatoria in un liceo in Georgia, '2 morti e 4 feriti'
epa10973478 Atlanta police officers in riot gear gathered in response to demonstrators protesting at the construction site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, known as Cop City, in the South River Forest area near Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 13 November 2023. The group is opposed to the construction of the combined training facility for the Atlanta Police Department and Atlanta Fire Rescue Department. An environmental activist has been killed and dozens of protesters have been charged with state RICO charges since the movement began. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER
WASHINGTON, 04 SET - Almeno due persone sono state uccise e quattro ferite nella sparatoria avvenuta in una scuola superiore in Georgia, in una zona fuori Atlanta, ha riferito Msnbc. C'è un sospettato in custodia dopo che gli studenti sono stati evacuati dall'istituto. La Apalachee High School è ancora in lockdown ed è circondata da una massiccia presenza della polizia. Almeno uno dei feriti è stato portato via in eliambulanza.
