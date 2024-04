Sparatoria in scuola Finlandia, 12enni ferite ancora in ospedale

epa11256485 A Finish flag flies at half-mast during a day of mourning after a school shooting in Helsinki, Finland, 03 April 2024. According to police, one 12-year-old child died, and two others were injured in a shooting incident in a school in Vantaa on 02 April. The suspect, also aged 12, fled the scene but was later arrested. EPA/KIMMO BRANDT