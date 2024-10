Sparatoria dopo una partita di football in Mississippi, 3 morti

This still image provided by WATN-TV shows police and emergency personnel responding to a shooting at a Walmart in Southaven, Miss., on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco said that one person was killed and the suspect was shot. The shooting prompted a sizeable law enforcement response, with officers setting up a perimeter and entering the Walmart Supercenter. (WATN-TV via AP) . MANDATORY CREDIT