Sospetto killer del Ceo, 'doveva essere fatto'
epa11765766 A handout photo issued by the New York City police department on 07 December 2024 shows a person of interest in the shooting outside of the New York Hilton hotel where UnitedHealthcare's CEO Brian Thompson was killed on 04 December, in New York City, USA (issued 08 December 2024). The masked gunman is still being sought in connection with the shooting in Manhattan on 04 December, after fleeing towards Central Park, police said. EPA/NYPD / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLEHANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
NEW YORK, 09 DIC - "Questi parassiti se la sono cercata" e "doveva essere fatto": queste alcune frasi del manifesto di Luigi Mangione, il 26enne sospetto killer del Ceo di United Healthcare Brian Thompson. Il manifesto e' stato trovato con gli effetti personali del ricercato che il sindaco di New York Eric Adams ha definito "persona di forte interesse"
