Sospese le condanne inflitte all'ex premier pachistano Khan

epa11142317 A supporter of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) political party holds a picture of convicted former Pakistani Prime Minister Khan gather outside the provincial commission office as they allege riggings in the general elections in Karachi, Pakistan, 10 February 2024. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started releasing the results of the recent general elections after a 12-hour delay. The election took place amidst security measures, including mobile and internet restrictions, and the outcome remains uncertain as no clear victor has emerged yet. EPA/REHAN KHAN