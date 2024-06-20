'Sono più di mille i pellegrini morti alla Mecca'

epa11414893 Muslim pilgrims attend the symbolic stoning of the devil ritual at the Jamarat Bridge during the Hajj pilgrimage near Mecca, Saudi Arabia, 16 June 2024. Hajj pilgrims took part in the 'stoning of the devil' ritual on the first day of Eid al-Adha during which they throw pebbles at three large pillars. Saudi authorities said that over 1.5 million pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia for this year's Hajj season. Muslims attending this year's Islamic Hajj pilgrimage will face the challenge of a significant rise in temperatures, which poses a threat to the health of pilgrims, according to the Ministry of Health statement, as the National Center for Meteorology (NCM) expected temperatures to range between 45 and 48 degrees Celsius at the holy sites. EPA/STRINGER