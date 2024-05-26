'Sono 150 i camion di aiuti verso Gaza, i primi da 20 giorni'
epa11325259 Trucks carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza line up waiting to move towards Rafah border crossing, from Arish, Egypt, 07 May 2024, after Israel took control of the Gazan side of the Rafah crossing. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on 07 May that its ground troops began an operation targeting Hamas militants and infrastructure within specific areas of eastern Rafah, taking operational control of the Gazan side of the Rafah crossing based on intelligence information. More than 34,600 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the IDF, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/STR
ROMA, 26 MAG - Per la prima volta in 20 giorni circa 150 camion di aiuti umanitari stanno entrando a Gaza attraverso il valico di Kerem Salem, tra Egitto, Israele e la Striscia. Il capo della Mezzaluna Rossa egiziana nel Nord Sinai, Khaled Zayed, lo ha riferito all'ANSA, precisando che le ispezioni stanno comunque prendendo del tempo. I mezzi si stanno muovendo in coordinamento tra Egitto, Israele, Unrwa (l'Agenzia dell'Onu per i rifugiati palestinesi) e Mezzaluna Rossa palestinese, per la prima volta in 20 giorni A bordo, alcune tonnellate di aiuti alimentari. In viaggio anche 4 autocisterne che trasportano carburante nella Striscia di Gaza.
