Sondaggio Wsj, Harris avanti di due punti su Trump
epaselect epa11495977 US Vice President Kamala Harris addresses the American Federation of Teachers' 88th national convention during her keynote speech in Houston, Texas, USA, 25 July 2024. US President Joe Biden announced on 21 July he would not seek re-election and endorsed Vice President Harris to be the Democratic Party's new nominee for the US elections in November 2024. EPA/LESLIE PLAZA JOHNSON
AA
WASHINGTON, 26 LUG - Un nuovo sondaggio del Wall Street Journal mostra che il duello tra Kamala Harris e Donald Trump èun testa a testa, con la vicepresidente leggermente avanti di due punti (49% a 47%), una percentuale che rientra nel margine di errore (3,1%), dopo aver eroso però il vantaggio di sei punti che il tycoon aveva su Joe Biden prima del ritiro. Il sondaggio indica anche un maggiore sostegno per Kamala tra gli elettori non bianchi e un entusiasmo notevolmente aumentato nella campagna dem.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti