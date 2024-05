Sondaggio, per il 55% Lula non merita di ricandidarsi nel 2026

epa11329628 Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks at the Palacio do Planalto in Brasilia, Brazil, 09 May 2024. Brazil's President announced on 09 May an aid package of 50 billion reais (US$9.8 billion) to the state of Rio Grande do Sul, affected by unprecedented floods that have already left 108 dead and enormous destruction in the region. EPA/ANDRE BORGES