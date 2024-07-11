Sondaggio, per due terzi di americani Biden deve ritirarsi

epa11471649 US President Joe Biden speaks during a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 10 July 2024. Starmer stated he would publish a roadmap showing how the UK would spend 2.5 percent of its gross domestic product on defense as the prime minister faced calls from the British military and allies abroad to clarify his policy ahead of this week's NATO summit in Washington. EPA/TING SHEN / POOL