Sondaggio, per due terzi di americani Biden deve ritirarsi
epa11471649 US President Joe Biden speaks during a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 10 July 2024. Starmer stated he would publish a roadmap showing how the UK would spend 2.5 percent of its gross domestic product on defense as the prime minister faced calls from the British military and allies abroad to clarify his policy ahead of this week's NATO summit in Washington. EPA/TING SHEN / POOL
AA
WASHINGTON, 11 LUG - Due terzi degli americani, inclusa la maggior parte dei sostenitori di Joe Biden, ritiene che il presidente dovrebbe ritirarsi dalla corsa alla Casa Bianca dopo la disastrosa performance al dibattito. E' quanto emerge da un sondaggio di ABC-Ipsos-Washington Post, secondo il quale il 67% ritiene che dovrebbe fare un passo indietro e più dell'85% lo reputa troppo anziano per un secondo mandato.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti