Sondaggio, il 56% degli americani boccia Trump

epa12317171 US President Donald Trump announces the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw will be held at the Kennedy Center in December 2025, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 22 August 2025. The 2026 FIFA World Cup, coming to North America next summer will be the first World Cup with three host countries in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and it will be the first to feature a 48-team field. EPA/ANNABELLE GORDON / POOL
NEW YORK, 23 AGO - Donald Trump in calo nei sondaggi. Secondo le rilevazioni di The Economist e YouGov, il 40% degli americani approva il presidente a fronte di un 56% che invece lo boccia. Trump riscuote i maggiori consensi fra gli over 60.

