Sondaggio Francia, Le Pen sempre lontana da maggioranza assoluta

epa11455806 A poster with a photograph of French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and French member of Parliament for far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party Marine Le Pen (2-L), reads 'funeral wedding', next to a sticker for 'New Popular Front', pictured during a rally called by French unions and civil society organisation against far right party RN, ahead of second round of elections, in Paris, France, 03 July 2024. A protest was organised, on 03 July, by some of the French independent media as well as labour unions and civil society organisations, to call for a 'Democratic Front against far right' in Place de la Republique in Paris, as France's far right National Rally has made significant gains in the first round of parliamentary elections one week earlier. The second round of the elections for a new Parliament is to be held on 07 July 2024. EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA