Somalia rifiuta dialogo con l'Etiopia su accordo col Somaliland

epa11222013 Members of the security forces block a road leading to the SYL Hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, 15 March 2024. Militants have attacked the SYL Hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, a venue popular with government officials, situated near the presidential palace. The government has not yet issued a statement on the attack, and it is unclear if there were any casualties. The Islamist group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the attack. EPA/SAID YUSUF WARSAME