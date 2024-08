Somalia: attentato su spiaggia Mogadiscio, almeno 7 morti

epa05117436 People carry an injured man after Somali security forces took control over of the restaurant and ended the siege where gunmen exploded car bombs and opened fire on people the night before, 22 January 2016. At least 20 people were killed in two suicide bombings targeting a popular beach hotel and a restaurant 21 January in the Somali capital Mogadishu, police and witnesses said. A car laden with explosives rammed into the Beach View Hotel on Lido beach, after which four suspected militants from Islamist group al-Shabaab opened fire at the hotel, police representative Ahmed Aloley said. EPA/SAID YUSUF WARSAME