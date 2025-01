Slovacchia,studente accoltella e uccide 2 persone a scuola

epa10901139 Slovak police officers check vehicles at the Hungarian-Slovakian border crossing point of Somoskoujfalu and Satorska Bukovinka, southern Slovakia, 05 October 2023. As of 05 October, Slovakia has temporarily reinstated traffic control along its border section shared with Hungary until 14 October. Bratislava justified the measure with the need to curb illegal migration. The re-introduction of control at Slovakia’s southern border takes place one day after the Czech Republic and Poland introduced similar measures at their checkpoints bordering Slovakia. EPA/Peter Komka HUNGARY OUT