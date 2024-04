Slitta in Georgia il voto per la legge sull'influenza straniera

epa11280906 Georgian opposition party supporters clash with police during a protest against a draft bill on 'foreign agents' near the Georgian Parliament in Tbilisi, Georgia, 15 April 2024. The Georgian parliament began considering a bill on 'foreign agents', which has been criticized by Western countries, prompting representatives of non-governmental organizations and the civil society to protest outside the parliament against the proposed law, while opposition MPs protested inside the building. EPA/DAVID MDZINARISHVILI