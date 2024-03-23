Slitta a lunedì voto Consiglio sicurezza Onu su tregua Gaza
epa11016523 People gather for a vigil calling for a ceasefire in fighting between Israel and Hamas at an event organized by the group Rabbis for Ceasefire to coincide with the lighting of the candles to mark the first night of the Jewish holiday Hanukkah in New York, New York, USA, 07 December 2023. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. EPA/JUSTIN LANE
AA
NAZIONI UNITE, 23 MAR - Il Consiglio di Sicurezza dell'Onu ha rinviato a lunedì il voto, originariamente previsto per oggi, su una nuova risoluzione preparata da alcuni membri non permanenti dell'organismo che chiede un "immediato cessate il fuoco umanitario" nella Striscia di Gaza. Lo si apprende da fonti diplomatiche. La decisione è stata presa per consentire ulteriori discussioni sulla bozza di risoluzione.
