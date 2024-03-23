Slitta a lunedì voto Consiglio sicurezza Onu su tregua Gaza

epa11016523 People gather for a vigil calling for a ceasefire in fighting between Israel and Hamas at an event organized by the group Rabbis for Ceasefire to coincide with the lighting of the candles to mark the first night of the Jewish holiday Hanukkah in New York, New York, USA, 07 December 2023. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. EPA/JUSTIN LANE