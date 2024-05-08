Sito elettorale di von der Leyen colpito da cyberattacco
epa11324090 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks at the inauguration of the 16th European Economic Congress (EEC) at the International Congress Center in Katowice, Poland, 07 May 2024. The European Economic Congress from 07 to 09 May 2024 'will feature a number of innovations that will not only raise the event's profile, but also develop the strongest assets of the EEC brand', the EEC describes the meeting on its website. EPA/JAREK PRASZKIEWICZ POLAND OUT
AA
BRUXELLES, 08 MAG - Nella notte il sito della campagna elettorale di Ursula von der Leyen ha subito un attacco cyber. Ad annunciarlo è la stessa presidente della Commissione uscente e candidata del Ppe alle Europee. "Il sito web della mia campagna 'http://ursula2024.eu' è stato attaccato da bot. Gli attacchi informatici non ci scoraggeranno. Sono a favore di un'Europa forte, in grado di difendersi da sola, non importa dove", ha scritto von der Leyen.
