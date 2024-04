Sisma Taiwan, sale a nove il numero delle vittime

epa11256546 The wreckage of a printing company’s factory after it collapsed following a magnitude 7.5 earthquake in New Taipei, Taiwan, 03 April 2024. A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Taiwan on the morning of 03 April with an epicenter 18 kilometers south of Hualien City at a depth of 34.8 km, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). EPA/DANIEL CENG