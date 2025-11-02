Sisma magnitudo 6.3 nel nord dell'Afghanistan
epa12350015 Injured victims of the earthquake wait for relief in Kunar, Afghanistan, 03 September 2025. At least 1400 people have been killed and some 2,000 injured after a shallow magnitude-6.0 earthquake and several aftershocks shook Nangarhar and Kunar in eastern Afghanistan overnight, officials reported. EPA/SAMIULLAH POPAL
AA
(ANSA-AFP) - ROMA, 02 NOV - Sisma di magnitudo 6.3 nel nord dell'Afghanistan. Lo riferisce l'United States Geological Survey, il Servizio Geologico degli Stati Uniti. (ANSA-AFP).
