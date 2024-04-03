Sisma a Taiwan, sale a 7 il numero dei morti, 711 i feriti

epa11256370 Passengers wait below a screen broadcasting a subway train suspension announcement following a magnitude 7.4 earthquake near Hualien, in a subway station in Taipei, Taiwan, 03 April 2024. A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Taiwan on the morning of 03 April with an epicentre 18 kilometres south of Hualien City at a depth of 34.8 km, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). EPA/DANIEL CENG