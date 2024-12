Siria: ribelli, 'entrati nel carcere di Sednaya'

epa11754245 A member of the Syrian opposition stands at a military position allegedly used by Iranian forces after it was captured by the Syrian opposition in the city of Khan Sheikhoun, Idlib countryside, Syria, 03 December 2024. Syrian opposition forces, led by the Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), launched an offensive on 27 November, taking large parts of Aleppo, Syria's second-largest city. The offensive triggered counterattacks by the Syrian regime forces as well as Russian and Syrian airstrikes on opposition-controlled areas. EPA/MOHAMMED AL RIFAI