Siria: Ong, 'scontri tra forze filo-turche e curde, 37 morti'

epaselect epa11811631 People walk among the rubble of damaged buildings at Al Shamiya village in Damascus, Syria, 07 January 2025, after opposition forces toppled president Bashar al-Assad. The village, which was built as a set for the production of a popular Syrian television series featuring houses, cafes, theaters, and museums, was damaged during the Syrian civil war that began in 2011. Productions at the site included Bab Al-Hara (The Neighbourhood's Gate), a popular television series in the Arab world. EPA/MOHAMMED AL RIFAI