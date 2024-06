Siria, ong: raid di Israele uccide 12 miliziani vicino Aleppo

epaselect epa11052489 People inspect a damaged area after shells fell on a residential area, in Daret Azzah city, Aleppo countryside, Syria, 01 January 2024. According to the White Helmets, the Syrian civil group in north-west Syria, at least six people were killed and a dozen injured after artillery and missile shelling fired from government-controlled areas targeted residential neighborhoods in the rebel-held Aleppo countryside. The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said an exchange of attacks erupted on 01 January between government-controlled areas and rebel factions in Aleppo countryside. EPA/BILAL AL-HAMMOUD