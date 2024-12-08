Siria: ong, 'il presidente Assad ha lasciato il Paese'
epa10970147 A handout photo made available by Iran's Presidential Office shows Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad attending the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) leaders summit on Palestine, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 11 November 2023. Amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is holding, at the invitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, an 'extraordinary Islamic summit' on the Palestinian people. EPA/IRAN'S PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
BEIRUT, 08 DIC - L'Osservatorio siriano per i diritti umani ha annunciato che il presidente della Siria, Bashar al-Assad, ha lasciato il Paese.
