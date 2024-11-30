Siria, l'offensiva dei ribelli jihadisti punta su Hama

epa11745644 Internally displaced people arrive at a shelter in the town of Al-Bardaqli near the city of Sarmada, north of Idlib, Syria, 28 November 2024, amid ongoing armed conflicts between the Syrian army and opposition forces near Aleppo city. According to the Syrian Response Coordinators Team, there have been 126 recorded attacks by Syrian regime forces on opposition-controlled areas in the past 36 hours. Additionally, Russian and Syrian warplanes launched 85 airstrikes. These attacks have resulted in the displacement of thousands of people, many of whom are seeking refuge in temporary shelters in the Bardaqli, Salqin, and Harem districts. EPA/BILAL AL MAHMOUD