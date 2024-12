Siria:Jolani,contratto tra Stato e tutte le fedi nel Paese

epa11781338 A woman lights candles during a march under the slogan 'From Beirut, freedom, we declare the fall of the Baath regime and criminality' to celebrate the ouster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, at Samir Kassir Square in Beirut, Lebanon, 16 December 2024. The march, organized by 'Mada Network and Secular Clubs', was held more than a week after Syrian rebels entered Damascus and announced the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad, and the release of all the prisoners on 08 December 2024. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH