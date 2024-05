Siria, 3 combattenti Hezbollah uccisi in raid Israele

epa08192583 Smoke rises during government forces bombing on the village of Sarman, in Maarrat al-Nu'man district, Idlib, Syria, 04 February 2020. According to Syrian official news reports, the Syrian army units launched operation against last rebel-held stronghold in Idleb and the surrounding areas. According to the UN, 520,000 people were displaced since the operations began in December 2019. EPA/YAHYA NEMAH