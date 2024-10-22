Sirene d'allarme nel centro di Tel Aviv

epa04312878 Right wing Israelis protest against left wing Israelis (not seen) who demonstrated against the Israeli military operation in Gaza city. Air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv, Israel's biggest population centre, as Hamas announced it will launch a barrage of rockets at the seaside metropolis. An Israeli army spokeswoman confirmed on 12 July 2014 that the Iron Dome downed one missile targeting Tel Aviv. The Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, announced it will launch a barrage of J-80 missiles at Tel Aviv after 9 pm (1800 GMT). EPA/ABIR SULTAN