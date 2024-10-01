Sirene d'allarme in tutto Israele
epa11636074 A view of a closed beach in Tel Aviv, Israel, 01 October 2024. The Tel Aviv municipality ordered the closure of its beaches after the Israeli military announced, quoting US intelligence, that Iran was preparing to launch a missile attack on Israel. IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said that Israel was 'following the threat seriously'. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
TEL AVIV, 01 OTT - Le sirene d'allarme anti missile stanno risuonando in tutto Israele.
