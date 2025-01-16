Sirene antiaeree, esplosioni a Kiev durante visita Starmer
epa11725373 Ukrainian air defense intercepts air strikes over Kyiv, Ukraine 17 November 2024. Russian forces launched a 'massive combined attack that targeted all regions of Ukraine' overnight and in the morning with around 120 missiles and 90 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Ukrainian President Zelensky said on 17 November, adding that Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed more than 140 air targets. The main target of the Russian attack was the energy infrastructure across Ukraine, Zelensky said. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/MAXYM MARUSENKO
AA
KIEV, 16 GEN - Sirene anti-aeree ed esplosioni sono state udite a Kiev durante la visita del primo ministro britannico, Keir Starmer. Lo riferisce l'Afp sul posto. "La difesa aerea è operativa", ha affermato il sindaco di Kiev, Vitali Klitschko su Telegram. Poco prima, l'aeronautica militare ucraina aveva segnalato che un "drone nemico" si stava avvicinando alla capitale da est.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti