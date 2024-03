Siracusana in vacanza nel Belize uccisa in una sparatoria

epa11220809 A handout image taken from a video made available by Love FM Belize shows the cordoned-off crime scene outside a market after a woman of Dutch origin was shot and killed on 12 March 2024, in Belmopan, Belize (issued 14 March 2024). Belmopan police said a woman and a young girl were killed in a shooting on 12 March. The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the woman, 43, was a Dutch national. EPA/LOVE FM BELIZE/EFE HANDOUT HANDOUT/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY / ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT) BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES