Sinistra Ue,'voteremo contro la conferma di von der Leyen'
epa11247287 French left-wing La France Insoumise (LFI) party head of list for European parliamentary election Manon Aubry attends the first debate between the French heads of lists for the European elections dedicated to the ecological and social transition during the seventh edition of the ChangeNOW Summit at the Grand Palais Ephemere in Paris, France, 27 March 2024. The ChangeNow Summit takes place from 25 to 27 March bringing together over 35.000 participants to think about the planet's future. EPA/TERESA SUAREZ
AA
BRUXELLES, 03 LUG - "L'indicazione del gruppo della Sinistra al Parlamento europeo è votare contro la conferma di Ursula von der Leyen per un secondo mandato alla Commissione europea. Per noi è chiaro che il gruppo della Sinistra non farà parte della futura coalizione. Penso che milioni di cittadini siano stufi di questi accordi clandestini". Lo ha detto la co-presidente di The Left Manon Aubry al termine della riunione costitutiva del gruppo. Nel corso dell'incontro Aubry è stata confermata co-presidente assieme al tedesco Martin Schirdewan, della Linke.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti