Sindaco ucciso in Ecuador a meno di un mese dalle presidenziali

epa11807710 Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa greets supporters from the balcony of the Government Palace in Quito, Ecuador, 05 January 2025. The electoral campaign for Ecuador's general elections, scheduled for 09 February 2025, began on 05 January amidst an ongoing dispute between Noboa and Vice President Veronica Abad, who according to the minister of the government did not comply with the president's order to present herself for a temporary posting at the Ankara embassy on 27 December 2024. EPA/JOSE JACOME