Sì Fdi-Fi-Pd alla risoluzione finale su Kiev, no M5s-Lega
BRUXELLES, 19 SET - Le delegazioni di Fratelli d'Italia, Forza Italia e Partito democratico, con l'eccezione di Marco Tarquinio e Cecilia Strada, hanno votato compattamente a favore del testo finale sul supporto dell'Ue all'Ucraina, anche se conteneva il controverso punto 8 sull'uso delle armi occidentali in territorio russo, su cui in precedenza avevano votato contro. Hanno invece votato contro la risoluzione finale le delegazioni di Lega, M5s, Sinistra Italiana e Verdi.
