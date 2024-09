Si dimettono 3 ministri del governo ucraino

epa11579384 A view of a damaged civilian non-residential building after a rocket hit in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 02 September 2024, amid the ongoing Russian invasion. According to the National Police, at least three people were injured after a Russian rocket attack on non-residential civilian buildings in Kyiv. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/DANYLO ANTONIUK