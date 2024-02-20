Shoigu, conquistata una testa di ponte ucraina sul Dnipro
La Redazione Web
epa10937918 A handout still image taken from a video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry press-service shows Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu (C) inspecting the forward command post of the 'Vostok' (East) group of troops at an undisclosed location in Ukraine, 25 October 2023. Shoigu said that the Ukrainian army has fewer capabilities and drew attention to the large losses of Ukrainian aviation. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 20 FEB - La Russia ha preso il controllo dell'insediamento di Krynki nella regione di Kherson, una testa di ponte ucraina sul lato del fiume Dnipro occupato da Mosca. Lo ha comunicato il ministro della Difesa Serghei Shoigu a Vladimir Putin, secondo quanto riporta la Tass. "Tutte le operazioni sono state completate, Krynki è stata liberata", ha riferito al presidente russo.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti