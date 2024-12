Seul, partito al governo mette 'sotto tutela' Yoon

epa11763949 Rally participants call for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, 07 December 2024 (issued 08 December 2024). President Yoon survived an opposition-led motion on 07 December, that sought to impeach him for his short-lived declaration of martial law, as it did not meet the required quorum after governing party lawmakers boycotted the vote. EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT