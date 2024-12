Seul, Parlamento approva l'impeachment del presidente Yoon

epa11776022 Opposition Democratic Party Floor leader Park Chan-dae (C bottom), speaks during the plenary session for the impeachment vote of President Yoon Suk Yeol at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, 14 December 2024. The South Korean parliament holds a second impeachment vote against President Yoon following his attempt to impose and subsequently reverse martial law, citing the need to root out pro-North Korean forces and uphold the constitutional order. EPA/WOOHAE CHO / POOL