Seul, il presidente Yoon è stato arrestato

epaselect epa11825298 South Korean impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol arrives for questioning after his arrest at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and police officials building in Gwacheon-city, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, 15 January 2025. Investigators confirmed the execution of an arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon on insurrection charges. In a video statement, Yoon said he decided to appear before the anti-corruption agency's questioning to avoid risks of bloodshed, while claiming the agency's probe is "illegal." EPA/LEE JONG-KEUN/KOREA POOL SOUTH KOREA/OUT